Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.02

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.02 and traded as high as $12.25. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 1,741 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.61.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $33.34 million during the quarter.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)
Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.
