Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.97

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $3.52. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 456,218 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

