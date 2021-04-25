Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.97

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $3.52. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 456,218 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

