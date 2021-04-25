Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $796.78

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 796.78 ($10.41) and traded as high as GBX 854 ($11.16). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 849 ($11.09), with a volume of 273,660 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 791.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 796.78.

In other Safestore news, insider Andy Jones acquired 9,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, for a total transaction of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

