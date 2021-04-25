Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of TAK opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

