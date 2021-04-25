ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.67% of ICU Medical worth $29,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,560,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $211.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.74.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.