Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBR. Scotiabank cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.06.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.