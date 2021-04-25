Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 7,598 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $414.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.14. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.58 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

