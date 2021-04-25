Guggenheim Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Guggenheim reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,334.45.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,099.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 700.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,137.45. Shopify has a one year low of $595.03 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.