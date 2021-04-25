DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.50. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

Shares of DXCM opened at $415.00 on Thursday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 171.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.86.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,581 shares of company stock worth $16,926,020. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,960,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

