L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the highest is $3.01. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $2.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LHX opened at $211.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $212.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

