Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $146.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE OSK opened at $124.52 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $54,680,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

