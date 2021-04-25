Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 837 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 261,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,202,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 87,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

PEAK stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

