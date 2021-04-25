Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.48.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,412,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,522,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in FirstCash by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 85,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FirstCash by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,096,000 after buying an additional 56,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

