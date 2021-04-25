iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Boosted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

