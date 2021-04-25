Murphy Capital Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 197,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $96.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.