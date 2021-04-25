MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $343,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $238.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.02 and a 12 month high of $242.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.97.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.