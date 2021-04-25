MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $343,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.83.
Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $238.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.02 and a 12 month high of $242.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.97.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
