Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $170.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

