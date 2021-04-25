Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 487 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 453.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 288,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 236,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

