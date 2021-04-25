iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.21 and a 200-day moving average of $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

