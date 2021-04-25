Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

