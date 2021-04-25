Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

BABA opened at $232.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.83 and its 200-day moving average is $257.54. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

