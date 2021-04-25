MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

MSCI stock opened at $486.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $488.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

