PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

HD stock opened at $323.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

