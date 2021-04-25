Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $75.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35.

