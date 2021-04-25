Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.32.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.