SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Oppenheimer

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised SAP to an outperformer rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.33.

NYSE SAP opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average is $128.03. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after acquiring an additional 206,969 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 369,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

