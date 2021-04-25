SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Oppenheimer

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised SAP to an outperformer rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.33.
NYSE SAP opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average is $128.03. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after acquiring an additional 206,969 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 369,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
