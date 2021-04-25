KeyCorp Increases RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $20.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

