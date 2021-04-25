Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.60.

HELE stock opened at $226.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.28. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $137.74 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,124,000 after buying an additional 55,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after buying an additional 138,936 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,420,000 after buying an additional 72,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

