Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.60.
HELE stock opened at $226.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.28. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $137.74 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
