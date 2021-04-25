DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.33.

NYSE:SAP opened at $143.94 on Thursday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

