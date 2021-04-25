DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.33.
NYSE:SAP opened at $143.94 on Thursday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
Featured Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.