MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

