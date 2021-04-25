Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.59

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.59 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 142.30 ($1.86). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 141.20 ($1.84), with a volume of 1,226,171 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178 ($2.33).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In related news, insider Tim Lodge acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

