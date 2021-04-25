Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.19. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 960,254 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TV shares. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.23.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$182.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.