U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $7.94. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 375,391 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

