Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.09

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.09 and traded as high as $25.24. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 31,111 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

The firm has a market cap of $279.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

