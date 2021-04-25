Benchmark Begins Coverage on GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:GIX opened at $10.06 on Thursday. GigCapital2 has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

