Brokerages Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.68. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,900%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.36 million.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,315. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $812.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

