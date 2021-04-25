Brokerages Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Post $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Helios Technologies reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $76.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

