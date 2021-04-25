Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SPLV stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $60.73.

