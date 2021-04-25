Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,578 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $88.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -679.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

