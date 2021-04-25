Trust Asset Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $4,286,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in ResMed by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.20. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,293.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.