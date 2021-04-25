Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356 over the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.