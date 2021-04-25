iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $60.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

