WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 745 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.6% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after buying an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $261.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $169.39 and a 52-week high of $261.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average of $226.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.