McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Raised to $32.00

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.54.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.67.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

