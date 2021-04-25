Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $939.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $875.53 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $492.00 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $750.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

