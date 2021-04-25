Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.68.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4,369.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,123,000 after acquiring an additional 806,063 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

