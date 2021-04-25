PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHAS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

PHAS stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $89.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

