Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $794.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. Analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

