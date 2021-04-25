Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of EDTX opened at $9.96 on Friday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

About EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

