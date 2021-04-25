Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Stock Position Lifted by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 479,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 316,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of GOL stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.